Markets Print 2024-03-12
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 11, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 11, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 65,755.31
High: 66,119.34
Low: 65,698.76
Net Change: 38.45
Volume (000): 251,628
Value (000): 9,172,839
Makt Cap (000) 2,132,980,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,031.44
NET CH (+) 144.01
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,650.62
NET CH (+) 37.29
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,514.37
NET CH (-) 62.74
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,569.75
NET CH (+) 148.68
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,257.42
NET CH (-) 14.03
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,807.45
NET CH (+) 32.06
------------------------------------
As on: 11- MARCH -2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments