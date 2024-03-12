KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 11, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 65,755.31 High: 66,119.34 Low: 65,698.76 Net Change: 38.45 Volume (000): 251,628 Value (000): 9,172,839 Makt Cap (000) 2,132,980,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,031.44 NET CH (+) 144.01 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,650.62 NET CH (+) 37.29 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,514.37 NET CH (-) 62.74 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,569.75 NET CH (+) 148.68 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,257.42 NET CH (-) 14.03 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,807.45 NET CH (+) 32.06 ------------------------------------ As on: 11- MARCH -2024 ====================================

