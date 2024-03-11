‘Murderer of grandfather’ held at airport

LAHORE: Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, a crackdown is going on against dangerous criminals involved in serious crimes, in continuation of which, the team of Special Operation Cell has arrested the accused grandson who tried to escape abroad after killing the grandfather.

According to the details, the brutal accused Abdul Wasay had killed his grandfather over a property dispute last year in the area of Ahmednagar police station, Gujranwala. Punjab Police Special Operation Cell continued follow-up for the arrest of the accused, entered all his information in the PNIL list of the airport as it was expected he might try to run abroad. Finally accused was arrested at the airport while he was trying to escape abroad. Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that the accused has been handed over to Gujranwala Police for further legal action.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the Special Operation Cell for arresting the brutal accused. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed that the legal proceedings should be completed soon and the accused should be punished.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Center for Public Safety Model Town; IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar inspected various parts of the under-construction building. SP Model Town Division Ahmad Zunir Cheema and other officers were present on the occasion. Officers briefed IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar about the ongoing work.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar issued directions to complete the pending works as soon as possible according to high standards. IG Punjab said that policing services will be provided to the citizens in the best environment in the Center for Public Safety Model Town.

IG Punjab further said that a special desk will be set up in the Center for Public Safety to provide policing services to women citizens. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the infrastructure in police stations and offices in all the districts of the province is being upgraded according to modern requirements; more measures will continue to provide excellent services to the citizens in the best environment.

