Construction of 250,000 houses: CM seeks $400m from ADB

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation led by Hong Soo Lee discussed the construction of another 250,000 houses for flood-affected people and agreed to negotiate terms and conditions for a $400 project.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Chairman P&D Board Shakil Mangnejo, Secretary Finance Kazim Jatoi, and CEO SPHF Khalid Shaikh. The bank delegation includes Head of Water Resources & Emergency Assistance Mian Shaukat, Economist Jules Hugot, Project Analyst Ms Rabia and others.

The chief minister said that he was looking for funding to construct 250,000 houses for flood-affected people. He added that $400 million was required for the project and an additional $100 million for the development of community infrastructure.

Shah said that he wanted to construct an external sewerage (with soaked pits and septic tanks) drinking water facility and drainage system. “We are also planning to provide solar units, and washrooms to the houses being built for flood-affected houses,” he said.

CEO SPHF Khalid Shaikh said that out of 1 million houses, 100,000 houses have been constructed and work on others was in progress.

The CM said that his Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his election manifesto has announced the construction of low-cost houses for poor people. “We are also looking for donors to construct houses apart from flood-affected people,” he said.

The meeting decided that the paperwork of the $400 project of 250,000 houses would be completed to present them for the ADB Board meeting.

