Italian embassy holds networking reception event

Press Release Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

KARACHI: The Consul General of Italy in Karachi, Danilo Giurdanella, hosted a networking event reception in honor of Constantino Scudieri, Police Liaison Officer at Embassy of Italy in Islamabad, who is visiting Karachi to meet with officials from law enforcement agencies and security institutions in Sindh.

The objective of the visit to strengthen the working relation between Italian and Pakistani law enforcement agencies to provide better safety and security to people.

In this regards, officials from CAA, FIA, Sindh Police, Special Security Unit and security officials from other diplomatic missions were present.

The networking event provided a platform for officials to share their experiences, challenges & opportunities while providing insights on the best practices that can be implemented for effective functioning of institutions.

Other guests present at the event were officials from Pakistan Navy, Academicians, business fraternity, healthcare specialists and journalists that are engaged with Consulate of Italy on various projects between the two countries.

