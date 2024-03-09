KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (March 08, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.10 281.70 AED 75.88 76.57
EURO 304.13 306.99 SAR 74.10 74.80
GBP 356.20 359.25 INTERBANK 279.00 279.30
JPY 1.86 1.89
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
