PML-N leader for shunning hatred, divisive politics

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has asked the PTI to shun hatred, prejudice, lies, division and violence to open paths.

Saad said, “It is possible that I have unknowingly moved from the right to the wrong direction of history, but it is necessary to explain that when, where and how did honourable Imran Khan and his comrades stood in the right direction of history or are now.”

Recalling some of the political developments related to the PTI, he asked, “Why and on what grounds should Imran Khan be trusted?”

Another PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali said that the PTI’s attempt to interfere in the election results through US lobbying has failed as the US government stated they would work on common interests with the newly elected setup.

“States only look at bilateral interests. There is no work done at the individual level in foreign affairs,” Abid Sher said in a post.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan, while addressing a gathering, urged the political parties who have formed governments to make use of their diversity and not just continue with political instability.

If this continues, education, health and the economy will suffer, Malik said, adding: “There are currently two divisions in politics; one that wants to come together to discuss the country’s issues and move forward, and one which wants to wreak havoc in the country.”

In an apparent reference to the PTI, Malik Ahmed said: “They think you should be doing arson, setting the country’s installations on fire, even if they’re military installations, and then if the law of the land takes its course, they get agitated and spread further anarchy.”

