AIRLINK 58.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.63%)
BOP 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.87%)
DFML 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
DGKC 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.08%)
FCCL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
FFBL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
FFL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
HBL 115.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUBC 115.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
KOSM 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.25%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 128.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.31%)
PAEL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.19%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.84%)
PPL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.06%)
SEARL 51.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.58%)
SNGP 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.44%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.66%)
TPLP 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
TRG 71.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.48%)
UNITY 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,711 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.81%)
BR30 22,730 Decreased By -87.4 (-0.38%)
KSE100 65,408 Decreased By -249 (-0.38%)
KSE30 22,038 Decreased By -188.4 (-0.85%)
Indian rupee hopes to climb past resistance on dollar weakness after Powell comments

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 10:14am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee will aim to move past a key resistance in the wake of the decline in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open flat to slightly higher to the U.S. dollar from 82.8225 in the previous session.

Following the “not expected” down move on the dollar/rupee late on Wednesday, the question now is whether the pair will drop below 82.80 and the year-to-date low of 82.77, an fx trader at a bank said.

“The momentum is there for the push lower. What remains to be seen is whether the RBI will allow it.”

The Reserve Bank of India has been mopping up dollar inflows, stifling any possible rally on the rupee, according to traders. Over the course of the last two weeks, the central bank has intervened on several occasions.

The dollar index and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dropped to a more-than-1-month low on Wednesday. Powell said that while continued progress on inflation “is not assured,” the Fed still expects to reduce its benchmark interest rate later this year.

Indian rupee to struggle on rise in US Treasury yields, weak Asia

He reiterated that Fed members “believe that our policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle”.

“Powell’s testimony.. suggests an inclination to cut interest rates to a more neutral level, but with inflation still above target and the activity data beating expectations, the central bank isn’t in a position to do so,” ING Bank said in a note.

With more evidence of a cooling jobs market, ING thinks the Fed can cut rates from June.

Investors have nearly fully priced out rate cuts at the March and May meeting. The odds of a rate cut in June is near 60%.

