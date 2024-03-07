PM greets Zardari, Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President-designate Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party’s leadership and workers on the Supreme Court opinion that (late) former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair and transparent trial.

The prime minister said that it is not possible to correct the historical mistake, but by admitting the serious mistake, a new history and a new tradition have been established. He further stated that correcting the abuse of the court by the court is a positive development.

He added that the unanimous opinion of the Supreme Court in the Bhutto reference will be helpful in understanding the history at the national level. The process of national unity and development can only be possible by correcting the mistakes of the past and ending the bitterness.

