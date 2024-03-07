Training programme on beekeeping held at SAU

HYDERABAD: A training program on beekeeping was conducted at Sindh Agriculture University, with students from various universities participating.

The program was organized by the Entomology Department, Faculty of Crop Protection Faculty. The training was focused on beekeeping, bee life, and honey production for students.

A total of 110 students from Sindh Agriculture University, Sindh University Jamshoro, and GC University Hyderabad attended the event.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, highlighted the rapid advancement of technology on a global scale and encouraged young individuals to take advantage of these advancements. He emphasized the significance of students developing their skills concurrently with their academic studies.

Dr. Khooharo highlighted that beekeeping and honey production not only fulfill the demand for honey but also enhance employment opportunities, urging youth to be trained in their respective regions to improve job prospects.

During the program, Dr. Imran Khatri provided insights into the training program, while students presented tablo on bees and butterflies. The event was attended by a large number of students.

Dr. Aijaz Khooharo and Dr. Imran Khatri presented shields to the focal person of the program, while Agha Mushtaq Ahmed awarded certificates for outstanding performance to the students.

Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Dr. Bhai Khan Solangi, among others attended the event.

