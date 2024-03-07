KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 06, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 65,656.62 High: 66,150.95 Low: 65,603.88 Net Change: 69.42 Volume (000): 191,568 Value (000): 12,606,208 Makt Cap (000) 2,141,890,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,605.61 NET CH (+) 37.22 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,590.31 NET CH (-) 27.31 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,757.40 NET CH (+) 18.96 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,331.06 NET CH (-) 7.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,207.59 NET CH (-) 9.74 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,768.40 NET CH (-) 43.3 ------------------------------------ As on: 06- MARCH -2024 ====================================

