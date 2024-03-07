Markets Print 2024-03-07
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 06, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 65,656.62
High: 66,150.95
Low: 65,603.88
Net Change: 69.42
Volume (000): 191,568
Value (000): 12,606,208
Makt Cap (000) 2,141,890,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,605.61
NET CH (+) 37.22
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,590.31
NET CH (-) 27.31
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,757.40
NET CH (+) 18.96
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,331.06
NET CH (-) 7.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,207.59
NET CH (-) 9.74
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,768.40
NET CH (-) 43.3
------------------------------------
As on: 06- MARCH -2024
====================================
