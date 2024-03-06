AIRLINK 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.18%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.94%)
DGKC 70.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.24%)
FCCL 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
FFBL 26.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
HBL 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.62%)
HUBC 117.35 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.38%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 39.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.13%)
OGDC 128.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.9%)
PAEL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.45%)
PIAA 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.35%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.35%)
PPL 115.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.74%)
PRL 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
SEARL 51.75 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.7%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.08%)
SSGC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
TELE 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.94%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 73.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.17%)
UNITY 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.45%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 6,813 Increased By 42 (0.62%)
BR30 23,039 Increased By 197.7 (0.87%)
KSE100 66,062 Increased By 335.5 (0.51%)
KSE30 22,378 Increased By 93.3 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

OpenAI seeks to dismiss all of Musk’s claims in lawsuit

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2024 11:12am

ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Tuesday refuted Elon Musk’s claims that the startup abandoned its original mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.

OpenAI said in a blog post that it intends to move to dismiss all of Musk’s claims.

Musk filed a lawsuit against the startup he co-founded last week, alleging breach of contract, saying the Microsoft-backed firm is now focused on making money.

OpenAI said Musk wanted the company to merge with electric vehicle maker Tesla, and he forwarded an email that said the startup should “attach to Tesla as its cash cow”.

OpenAI said the suggestion came after Musk and the company decided the next step was to create a for-profit entity in 2017 to generate capital for building artificial general intelligence (AGI).

The billionaire entrepreneur then wanted majority equity, initial board control, and to be CEO of OpenAI, the company said.

ChatGPT as pivot for digital healthcare professionals

But OpenAI and Musk could not agree to terms on a for-profit because the startup felt it was against the mission for any individual to have absolute control over the firm.

In his lawsuit, Musk said OpenAI’s three founders originally agreed to work on AGI, a concept that machines could handle tasks like a human, but in a way that would “benefit humanity,”.

Musk also pushed OpenAI to announce an initial $1 billion funding commitment in 2015, after CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman initially planned to raise $100 million.

“We’re sad that it’s come to this with someone whom we’ve deeply admired—someone who inspired us to aim higher, then told us we would fail, started a competitor, and then sued us when we started making meaningful progress towards OpenAI’s mission without him,” OpenAI said.

Musk and Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment on the blog.

Musk’s lawsuit is a culmination of his long-simmering opposition to the startup. OpenAI has since become the face of generative AI, partly due to billions of dollars in funding from Microsoft.

Musk went on to found his own artificial intelligence startup, xAI, launched last July.

ChatGPT

Comments

200 characters

OpenAI seeks to dismiss all of Musk’s claims in lawsuit

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

HBL CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb may be inducted into finance team

There’s drastic cut in the number of income tax return filers

Remaining funds of first tranche of World Bank loan: ECC approves Rs7.6bn TSG for PKR cover

Jul-Jan debt rises 6pc as govt borrowing continues

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Army refuses to alter its stance on May 9 events

‘Coercive’ recovery: IHC directs FBR to issue orders to Karachi CC

ECP finally uploads Form-45s, related papers

Pensionary benefits: Implementation of LHC order stayed by SC

Read more stories