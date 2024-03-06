AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
Gwadar: PM reaches out to calamity-hit people

APP Published 06 Mar, 2024 04:18am

GAWADAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday unveiled a relief package for people of the rain-hit areas of Gwadar District, announcing Rs 2 million each for the families of the deceased, Rs 0.5 million for the injured, and Rs 750,000 for those whose houses were completely damaged.

The prime minister, who arrived here the very next day of his oath, told the media after visiting the rain-affected areas that the government would also give Rs 350,000 compensation to the families whose houses were partially damaged in the stormy rains of February 26.

Accompanied by Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti, and parliamentarians including Atta Tarar and Jam Kamal Khan, he assured that the government would not leave the suffering people alone unless they were resettled in their homes.

In the briefing, he was told that five people were killed in the rain-related incidents across Balochistan, though no casualty was reported in Gwadar.

The prime minister sympathised with the bereaved families and assured that the compensation package would be implemented within four days.

The prime minister lauded Sarfaraz Bugti for his efforts as he rushed to the affected areas soon after his oath and supervised the relief and rescue operations.

“This is not a favour. This is the duty of the newly-elected government and me as the prime minister. This is neither any favor nor any show-off,” he remarked. Prime Minister Shehbaz also appreciated the personnel of the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Coastal Guards, PDMA and NDMA for their efforts and recommended the chief minister to award them medals and commendation certificates.

