Iranian President due next month

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 06 Mar, 2024 04:18am

ISLAMABAD: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is likely to visit Pakistan next month, aimed at repairing bilateral relations which became tense after Iran’s missile strike in Balochistan.

According to sources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) a VVIP visit is expected to take place during April 2024, seeking the following material by the concerned ministries by March 15, 2024;(i) proposals for agenda and future cooperation;(ii) suggested talking points;(iii) status of MoUs/Agreements (both signed and no signed); and (iv) any other information/matter to be raised.

Furthermore, an Inter-Ministerial Meeting (IMM) is being scheduled during the upcoming weeks. This meeting will review the status of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iran across all fields, including but not limited to, economy, trade and defence, culture, environment, banking education, research, tourism, aviation, maritime, IT, science and technology, health and consular matters etc and would also discuss the inputs provided by various ministries/departments.

Last month, Pakistan decided to start work on the first phase of the 80km segment of the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline inside Pakistan i.e. from Pakistan’s border to Gwadar. As per cost estimates for the construction of the pipeline, $158 million (equivalent to Rs45 billion) would be utilised from Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) funds, and up to Rs2.5 billion can be provided during FY 2023-24.

The requirement of remaining funds amounting to Rs42.5 billion may be considered during FY 2024-25 on approval of the GIDC Board.

The government will utilise Rs45 billion under the GIDC for the construction of the pipeline. The government fears that in case of any further delay, Pakistan may have to pay a contractual liability of $18 billion.

Iran also wants to enhance the supply of electricity to bordering areas of Pakistan. An Iranian company, which provided electricity in the past to Balochistan has expressed willingness to provide more electricity at the same price.

