Punjab’s power transmission landscape: JICA-NTDC partnership ushers in monumental progress

Press Release Published 06 Mar, 2024 04:18am

FAISALABAD: Punjab Power Transmission landscape went through a monumental transformation as a result of the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) pivotal project.

Marking a historic milestone, the inauguration of the 500kV Grid Station and its associated transmission lines stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of JICA and the support of the Government of Japan.

With a substantial Japanese ODA loan amounting to Japanese Yen 11,943,000,000, JICA’s collaboration with the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) Pakistan has paved the way for a revolutionary enhancement of the power infrastructure in different cities of Punjab including Faisalabad West grid station.

This transformative project has been carefully designed to fortify the power supply to Faisalabad by significantly reducing outages and voltage fluctuations, ultimately enhancing the reliability and quality of the power distribution network.

The completion of the 500kV Grid Station and its associated transmission lines reflects JICA’s steadfast dedication to bolstering Pakistan’s infrastructure while fostering sustainable socio-economic development. By harnessing advanced technology and best practices, JICA’s support has enabled NTDC Pakistan to embrace a new era of power management with heightened efficacy and resilience.

The successful realization of this project is a reflection of the steadfast commitment of both JICA and the Government of Japan in bolstering the critical infrastructure of Faisalabad West. This achievement marks a pivotal milestone in the region’s quest for a more resilient and efficient power system, heralding a brighter and sustainable future.

A joint effort between JICA Pakistan office and NTDC culminated in a media tour to the Faisalabad West Grid Station on Tuesday, where representatives from print and electronic media outlets embarked on a site visit. The NTDC team provided comprehensive briefings on the technical intricacies of the project, followed by an insightful on-site exploration.

The Faisalabad West 500kV Grid Station and its associated transmission lines are integral components of the Japanese ODA loan-funded “Punjab Transmission Lines and Grid Station Project(I) PK-P58,” amounting to Japanese Yen 11,943,000,000/. Other components of this project include the construction of the 500kV Rahim Yar Khan Grid Station and associated transmission lines, as well as the 220kV Shalamar (GIS) Grid Station and transmission lines in Lahore.

Japan Punjab NTDC JICA power transmission project

