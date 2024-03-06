AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
Dollar slips vs euro as data weighs

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2024 04:18am

NEW YORK: The dollar slipped against the euro on Tuesday after data showed US services industry growth eased and as investors braced for a busy week that includes a European Central Bank rate decision, congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and US jobs data.

Bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday, fueled by investors pouring money into US spot exchange-traded crypto products and the prospect that global interest rates may fall.

The euro was 0.11% higher against the dollar at $1.08675.

The offshore yuan was little changed at $7.2116.

The dollar slipped 0.27% against the yen to 150.13, retreating further from last week’s high of 150.85.

A break higher would open the way to November’s top at 151.92, but would also run the risk of provoking Japanese intervention.

Sterling rose 0.24% to $1.2721 ahead of the British budget on Wednesday. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt has been trying to dampen speculation about big pre-election tax cuts.

