Markets Print 2024-03-06

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 05, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Published 06 Mar, 2024 04:26am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 05, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 65,951.73
High:                      66,007.44
Low:                       65,532.58
Net Change:                   626.04
Volume (000):                211,691
Value (000):              12,207,892
Makt Cap (000)         2,153,369,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,558.16
NET CH                     (+) 17.64
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,602.98
NET CH                     (+) 69.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,722.13
NET CH                     (-) 66.68
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,428.19
NET CH                    (+) 183.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,357.74
NET CH                    (+) 235.22
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,788.72
NET CH                     (+) 59.05
------------------------------------
As on:                 05-March-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

