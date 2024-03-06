Markets Print 2024-03-06
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 05, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 65,951.73
High: 66,007.44
Low: 65,532.58
Net Change: 626.04
Volume (000): 211,691
Value (000): 12,207,892
Makt Cap (000) 2,153,369,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,558.16
NET CH (+) 17.64
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,602.98
NET CH (+) 69.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,722.13
NET CH (-) 66.68
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,428.19
NET CH (+) 183.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,357.74
NET CH (+) 235.22
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,788.72
NET CH (+) 59.05
------------------------------------
As on: 05-March-2024
====================================
