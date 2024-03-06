KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 05, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 65,951.73 High: 66,007.44 Low: 65,532.58 Net Change: 626.04 Volume (000): 211,691 Value (000): 12,207,892 Makt Cap (000) 2,153,369,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,558.16 NET CH (+) 17.64 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,602.98 NET CH (+) 69.75 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,722.13 NET CH (-) 66.68 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,428.19 NET CH (+) 183.07 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,357.74 NET CH (+) 235.22 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,788.72 NET CH (+) 59.05 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-March-2024 ====================================

