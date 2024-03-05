AIRLINK 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 69.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.14%)
FCCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
FFBL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.91%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HBL 115.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.57%)
HUBC 115.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.66%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.6%)
KOSM 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
MLCF 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.72%)
OGDC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.66%)
PAEL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.28%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.54%)
PPL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.23%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.31%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.78%)
SEARL 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.62%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.92%)
SSGC 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.82%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
TRG 73.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.39%)
UNITY 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-4.07%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,750 Decreased By -39.8 (-0.59%)
BR30 22,769 Decreased By -308.5 (-1.34%)
KSE100 65,542 Decreased By -410 (-0.62%)
KSE30 22,241 Decreased By -175.9 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Southern Iran region

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2024 10:29am

An earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude struck the Southern Iran region on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

Earthquake shakes Kazakhstan’s biggest city

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

earthquake Iran Southern Iran region

Comments

200 characters

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Southern Iran region

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

India’s Modi felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

Pakistan’s gas reserves to reduce by half by FY27: SSGC

PSO to write letter to govt to help the entity avert default

China vows to ‘transform’ economy, targets stable growth of around 5%

Oil extends fall as China’s economic reforms underwhelm investors

ADB warns govt of loan suspension

KIBOR falls 10 bps on lower inflation figures

Integrating renewable energy into operations: Nepra grants approval to two of three RFPs submitted by KE

March 3, 2024: FBR issues Rs65bn refunds to exporters

Read more stories