Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Southern Iran region

An earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude struck the Southern Iran region on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
|Stock
|Price
|
F.Credit & Inv / Mar 5
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
8.15
▲ 0.95 (13.19%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Mar 5
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
10.49
▲ 1.00 (10.54%)
|
Asim Textile / Mar 5
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
12.38
▲ 1.00 (8.79%)
|
United Brands / Mar 5
United Brands Limited(UBDL)
|
12.65
▲ 1.00 (8.58%)
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Mar 5
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
13.80
▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
|
Idrees Tex. / Mar 5
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
14.05
▲ 1.00 (7.66%)
|
Kohat Textile / Mar 5
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
16.33
▲ 1.14 (7.50%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Mar 5
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
36.03
▲ 2.51 (7.49%)
|
Ruby Textile / Mar 5
Ruby Textile Mills Limited(RUBY)
|
5.99
▲ 0.39 (6.96%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Mar 5
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
50.25
▲ 3.15 (6.69%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Sec. Inv. Bank / Mar 5
Security Investment Bank Limited(SIBL)
|
3.91
▼ -0.99 (-20.20%)
|
Tariq Corp (R) / Mar 5
Tariq Corporation Limited (R)(TCORPR1)
|
1.70
▼ -0.34 (-16.67%)
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Mar 5
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
5.35
▼ -1.00 (-15.75%)
|
Nazir Cotton Mills / Mar 5
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited(NCML)
|
4.15
▼ -0.37 (-8.19%)
|
Shaheen Ins. / Mar 5
Shaheen Insurance Company Limited(SHNI)
|
3.99
▼ -0.34 (-7.85%)
|
Calcorp / Mar 5
Calcorp Limited(CASH)
|
16.57
▼ -1.34 (-7.48%)
|
Arctic Textile / Mar 5
Arctic Textile Mills Limited(ARCTM)
|
14.82
▼ -1.18 (-7.37%)
|
Shakarganj / Mar 5
Shakarganj Limited(SML)
|
37.01
▼ -2.94 (-7.36%)
|
Equity Modaraba / Mar 5
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
3.30
▼ -0.25 (-7.04%)
|
Gammon Pak / Mar 5
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
|
12.01
▼ -0.89 (-6.90%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Kohinoor Spining / Mar 5
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
67,438,500
▼ -0.20
|
WorldCall Telecom / Mar 5
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
60,210,704
▼ -0.02
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Mar 5
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
36,839,432
▼ -0.14
|
P.T.C.L. / Mar 5
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
23,412,888
▲ 0.51
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Mar 5
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
20,945,917
▼ -4.27
|
Telecard Limited / Mar 5
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
16,443,665
▼ -0.12
|
Pak Petroleum / Mar 5
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
13,808,772
▼ -5.89
|
Fauji Cement / Mar 5
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
13,069,500
▼ -0.20
|
Hascol Petrol / Mar 5
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
12,184,000
▼ -0.14
|
B.O.Punjab / Mar 5
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
12,040,373
▼ -0.10
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Mar 5
|
279.56
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Mar 5
|
279.06
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Mar 5
|
150.54
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Mar 5
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Mar 5
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Mar 5
|
1.09
|
UK LIBOR % / Mar 1
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Mar 4
|
5130.95
|
Nasdaq / Mar 4
|
16207.51
|
Dow Jones / Mar 4
|
38989.83
|
India Sensex / Mar 5
|
73462.59
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Mar 5
|
40183.82
|
Hang Seng / Mar 5
|
16248.40
|
FTSE 100 / Mar 5
|
7637.96
|
Germany DAX 30 / Mar 5
|
17677.20
|
France CAC40 / Mar 5
|
7945.77
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Mar 1
|
21735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Mar 4
|
189643
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Mar 5
|
78.41
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Mar 5
|
2115.74
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Mar 5
|
94.69
