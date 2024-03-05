Diamer-Bhasha dam, Dasu hydropower projects: Wapda chief for accelerating construction work

LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt-Gen Sajjad Ghani (R) has directed the project teams of the Diamer Basha Dam and Dasu Hydropower projects to accelerate the construction work so that both projects can be completed by their timelines.

He issued these directions during his visit to Diamer- Bhasha Dam and Dasu Hydropower Projects, disclosed a Wapda spokesperson here on Monday. Electricity generation from Dasu Hydropower Project is scheduled in 2026 whereas Diamer Basha Dam Project is scheduled for completion in 2028. Wapda successfully diverted the River Indus at the Dasu Hydropower Project in February 2023 and at the Diamer-Bhasha Dam in December 2023.

In the first leg, the Chairman reached Diamer- Bhasha Dam and reviewed construction work on the left and right abutments of the dam, diversion canal, guide wall, upstream and downstream coffer (temporary) dams and permanent bridge.

The CEO of Diamer Basha Dam Company, GM/PD Diamer Basha Dam Project, the consultants and the contractors were present on the occasion. Construction activities are being carried out on 13 key sites of the project. The permanent bridge and the approach road downstream of the main dam will be completed in June this year.

In the second leg, the Chairman visited the Dasu Hydropower Project and witnessed construction activities at the underground powerhouse and transformer cavern, left abutment and upstream coffer (temporary) dam.

The GM/PD Dasu Hydropower Project, flanked by the consultants and the contractors, briefed the Chairman that construction work is simultaneously continuing on 13 sites, including excavation and support work at the powerhouse, transformer cavern as well as left and right abutments of the dam. Excavation is also underway on open areas, five tunnels and two bridges under the relocated Karakoram Highway.

It may be noted that Diamer-Bhasha Dam, on its completion, will store 8.1 MAF water to irrigate 1.23 million acres of land and generate 4500 megawatts, providing 18 billion units of green, clean and low-cost electricity to the national grid every year.

The 4320-megawatts Dasu Hydropower Project is to be completed in two stages: Stage 1, with an installed generation capacity of 2160 megawatts, will contribute 12 billion units of economically affordable electricity to the national grid per annum.

