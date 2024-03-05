AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
Mar 05, 2024
World Print 2024-03-05

Iran announces 41pc turnout in parliamentary elections

AFP Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday announced a turnout of 41 percent in last week’s elections for parliament and a key clerical body — a record low since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, according to voting records.

Conservatives were reported to have secured the bulk of seats in Friday’s elections for the national legislature and Assembly of Experts, the body which selects Iran’s supreme leader.

“Around 25 million people participated, with a turnout of 41 precent,” Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told a press conference in Tehran.

The vote was the first since nationwide protests broke out following the September 2022 death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini, an Iranian Kurd, had been arrested for allegedly flouting the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.

