AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iran to reach 1.3 bcm of gas output a day in five years, minister says

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2024 06:16pm

DUBAI: Iran’s gas output will reach 1.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) per day in five years, Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Sunday according to the semi-official Student News Network, up from 1.07 billion cubic metres per day currently.

To “ensure Iran’s central role in global energy”, $80 billion will be invested in the development of its gas fields, Owji said while at the seventh summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) held in Algeria.

Since the reimposition of sanctions by then U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, Tehran has been cut off from foreign investors and has mainly relied on cash-strapped domestic companies to develop its energy sector.

US natgas prices dip on mild weather

Most of Iran’s gas production is consumed domestically or lost to gas flaring, with experts telling state media that the country may face gas imbalance of 300 million cubic metres per day in the coming years.

Domestic gas consumption by the residential sector is now approaching a record 700 million cubic metres per day during the winter months. The oil minister recently called upon Iranians to limit their consumption.

Iran gas output

Comments

200 characters

Iran to reach 1.3 bcm of gas output a day in five years, minister says

Gwadar coal-fired power plant: PPIB extends financial closing date

‘Land allotment for industrial use’ PSM board challenges caretaker govt’s claim

Revenue collection target: FBR chairman summons ‘emergency meeting’

Hamas says Gaza truce possible 'within 24 to 48 hours' if Israel accepts terms

Rs10bn TSG approved to mitigate cyber-attacks

Online freelancers: PayPal remittances from this month: minister

Trump says Biden's border policies are a 'conspiracy to overthrow' the US

Talks on Gaza truce expected as offensive and aid crisis rage on

Rural areas: One-quarter of population still below poverty line: WB

Russia says Ukraine attacked Crimea with 38 drones

Read more stories