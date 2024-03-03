PSDF, NAVTTC sign MoU

LAHORE: The Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) have recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at equipping the youth across the nation with essential skills.

Under the MoU, PSDF will take charge of training initiatives on behalf of NAVTTC, extending its outreach beyond Punjab, where it was previously confined. Both entities are committed to collaborative efforts in digital training and certifications for locally trained youth, facilitating their integration into the international job market.

The agreement encompasses conducting sector studies and Training Need Analyses to gauge both local and international demands. Additionally, tracer studies and impact evaluations of skills training programs will be conducted to ensure effectiveness.

PSDF and NAVTTC will jointly provide skills training to youth in various sectors such as Construction, Hospitality, and IT. These programs will prioritize achieving at least 30 percent employment among graduates. Training sessions will be conducted in 16 districts nationwide, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Peshawar, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Quetta, Gilgit, and Muzaffarabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024