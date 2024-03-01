Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices advanced in Pakistan on Friday in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs216,800 per tola after gaining Rs1,100 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs185,871 after an increase of Rs943, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs900 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,067 per ounce, after an increase of $10 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,570 per tola.