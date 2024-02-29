AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
Feb 29, 2024
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs900 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 29 Feb, 2024 05:03pm

Gold prices advanced in Pakistan on Thursday in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs215,700 per tola after gaining Rs900 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,928 after an increase of Rs772, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,100 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,057 per ounce, after an increase of $9 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,570 per tola.

