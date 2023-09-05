BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
Sep 05, 2023

Gold Prices in Pakistan Today

Published 05 Sep, 2023 02:03pm

Higher dollar, yields drag gold to more than one-month low

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 4 September 2023 is Rs. 234,000 per tola for 24-karat of the precious metal, while the Gold Price for 10 Grams is Rs. 200,617 in the local bullion market.

This is the Gold Price in Pakistan for 24-karat as per different sources at the local bullion market in Karachi or Multan.

Using Markdown Tables:

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today
per Tola Gold Rs. 234000 Rs. 214500
per 10 Grams Rs. 200617 Rs. 183899
per Gram Gold Rs. 20062 Rs. 18390

Using HTML Tables:

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today
per Tola Gold Rs. 234000 Rs. 214500
per 10 Grams Rs. 200617 Rs. 183899
per Gram Gold Rs. 20062 Rs. 18390

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities. Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan fluctuates throughout the day and the post is updated several times a day.

Currency Rate
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 5
306.80
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 5
306.40
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 5
146.79
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 5
0.89
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 5
1.26
Euro to USD / Sep 5
1.08
UK LIBOR % / Sep 4
5.44
Stock Volume
S&P 500 / Sep 1
4515.77
Nasdaq / Sep 1
14031.82
Dow Jones / Sep 1
34837.71
India Sensex / Sep 5
65677.89
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 5
32966.95
Hang Seng / Sep 5
18574.71
FTSE 100 / Sep 5
7401.94
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 5
15722.83
France CAC40 / Sep 5
7202.28
Item Value
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 4
21035
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 4
204990
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 5
85.87
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 5
1937.49
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 5
88.04
