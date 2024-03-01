Gwadar declared calamity-hit

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Thursday declared Gwadar as calamity-hit due to destructions caused by the recent torrential rains.

Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that the Balochistan governor had signed the summary to declare Gwadar as calamity-hit.

He said that the situation was very concerning after the rains and the caretaker chief minister was monitoring the relief and rescue activities.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that approximately 60% of dewatering of floodwater in Gwadar had been completed.

In a press release, it said that some 250 houses were reportedly damaged so far, while 21 individuals were injured due to flood and wall collapses, and under treatment at medical centres.

“The residents of damaged houses had been shifted to rescue centres”.