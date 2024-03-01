AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 69.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-3.03%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.94%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.28%)
HUBC 114.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.39%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
PIAA 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 113.48 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.69%)
PRL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
PTC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
SEARL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.47%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-4.27%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.87%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 103 (1.57%)
BR30 22,570 Increased By 271.7 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,579 Increased By 875.1 (1.37%)
KSE30 21,889 Increased By 381.2 (1.77%)
Gwadar declared calamity-hit

NNI Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Thursday declared Gwadar as calamity-hit due to destructions caused by the recent torrential rains.

Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that the Balochistan governor had signed the summary to declare Gwadar as calamity-hit.

He said that the situation was very concerning after the rains and the caretaker chief minister was monitoring the relief and rescue activities.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that approximately 60% of dewatering of floodwater in Gwadar had been completed.

In a press release, it said that some 250 houses were reportedly damaged so far, while 21 individuals were injured due to flood and wall collapses, and under treatment at medical centres.

“The residents of damaged houses had been shifted to rescue centres”.

