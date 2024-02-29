Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Interim PM appears before IHC in missing Baloch students case

KPK assembly members take oath amid ruckus

Nishat Mills’ profit falls 30% in 1HFY24 as rising costs bite

ECP reserves verdict on allocation of reserved seats

Balochistan MPAs take oath

Army chief Gen Asim Munir meets ASP Shehrbano Naqvi

BankIslami records 137% jump in profit during 2023

In letter to IMF, PTI urges lender to consider Pakistan’s ‘political instability’ in talks: report

