BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 28, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 29 Feb, 2024 08:25am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Interim PM appears before IHC in missing Baloch students case

Read here for details.

  • KPK assembly members take oath amid ruckus

Read here for details.

  • Nishat Mills’ profit falls 30% in 1HFY24 as rising costs bite

Read here for details.

  • ECP reserves verdict on allocation of reserved seats

Read here for details.

  • Balochistan MPAs take oath

Read here for details.

  • Army chief Gen Asim Munir meets ASP Shehrbano Naqvi

Read here for details.

  • BankIslami records 137% jump in profit during 2023

Read here for details.

  • In letter to IMF, PTI urges lender to consider Pakistan’s ‘political instability’ in talks: report

Read here for details.

