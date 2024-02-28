AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
Army chief Gen Asim Munir meets ASP Shehrbano Naqvi

  • COAS praises the officer for her selfless devotion to duty and saving women from the difficult milieu of Ichhra Bazaar in Lahore
BR Web Desk Published 28 Feb, 2024 04:34pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir met with Assistant Superintendent of Police Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi who recently saved a woman from a violent mob in Lahore's Ichhra Bazaar, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

The army chief praised ASP Naqvi for her professionalism and selfless devotion to duty.

A statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations stated that the fearless officer saved a woman from the difficult milieu of Ichhra Bazaar in Lahore on February 26.

Moreover, the COAS emphasized that women were an essential part of Pakistan's society and their respect was enshrined in both the religion and society.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of social harmony and the need for a nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance.

The army chief stressed the importance of following the law and cautioned against taking the law into one's hands when there were legal channels available to resolve issues and complaints.

Noting that actions taken arbitrarily on the grounds of heresy damage society's perspective, the COAS emphasized the enduring principles of kindness and benevolence are rooted in Islam.

He also appreciated the sacrifices rendered by the law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of Pakistan.

KU Feb 28, 2024 05:23pm
Salute and respect for the lady officer. She is the true image and vision of our Quaid. Hope others will adopt the same standards.
