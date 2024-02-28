AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance BIPL (BankIslami Pakistan Limited) 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -7.39%

BankIslami records 137% jump in profit during 2023

BR Web Desk Published 28 Feb, 2024 04:40pm

BankIslami Pakistan Limited (BIPL) has posted a massive consolidated profit after tax of Rs10.61 billion in 2023, which is nearly 137% higher than its earnings in the preceding year.

As per the financial statements shared with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, the bank reported earnings per share of Rs9.57 as opposed to Rs4.04 in the same period last year.

The board of directors also announced an interim cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023 at the rate of Rs1 per share i.e. 10%. This is in addition to the interim cash dividend already paid at Rs1.75 per share i.e. 17.5%.

Under the ‘profit/return earned’, BIPL raked in Rs92.76 billion, up over 100% from a year ago, as compared to Rs46.35 billion registered in SPLY.

BankIslami’s consolidated profit up 253% in 6MCY23

As a result, the bank’s net profit stood at Rs40.18 billion in 1HFY24, up by 97%.

On the other hand, BIPL’s other income declined by 8%, standing at Rs3.31 billion, as compared to Rs3.6 billion in SPLY.

BIPL generated Rs1.8 billion in fee and commission income, up over 24% as compared to the same period last year.

The tax expense of BankIslami increased over 150% year-on-year to Rs9.48 billion in 2023.

EPS profit after tax BankIslami Pakistan Limited financial statements PSX notice Cash Dividend

Comments

200 characters

BankIslami records 137% jump in profit during 2023

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

KPK assembly members take oath amid ruckus

ECP reserves verdict on allocation of reserved seats

Balochistan MPAs take oath

Interim PM appears before IHC in missing Baloch students case

Oil falls 1% as Fed caution and stocks build offset OPEC+ expectations

Nishat Mills’ profit falls 30% in 1HFY24 as rising costs bite

Army chief Gen Asim Munir meets ASP Shehrbano Naqvi

New sanctions threaten Russian oil sales to India

Read more stories