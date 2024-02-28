AIRLINK 59.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.75%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.87%)
DFML 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
DGKC 69.85 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.34%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.63%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.77%)
HBL 114.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.64%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.85%)
OGDC 123.09 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.11%)
PAEL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.15%)
PIAA 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.3%)
PRL 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.16%)
PTC 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.58%)
SNGP 67.42 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
SSGC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,534 Increased By 49.5 (0.76%)
BR30 22,241 Increased By 142.5 (0.64%)
KSE100 63,605 Increased By 386.1 (0.61%)
KSE30 21,461 Increased By 155.2 (0.73%)
Interim PM appears before IHC in missing Baloch students case

BR Web Desk Published 28 Feb, 2024 12:59pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar appeared on Wednesday before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the missing Baloch students case, Aaj News reported.

A single-judge bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani is hearing the case related to the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances and a petition seeking recovery of missing Baloch students.

The commission was established in 2011 to trace missing persons and fix responsibility on the individuals or organisations responsible for it.

In November last year, the IHC had warned that a case could be registered against the interim premier and others if they failed to reunite the missing Baloch students with their families.

However, the caretaker minister did not appear before the two previous hearings and the IHC again summoned him today.

In the hearing on February 19, the IHC judge said that the purpose of summoning the interim prime minister was to inquire why he was failing in his duties.

“We have charges against our institutions regarding enforced disappearances. If the prime minister, defence minister and secretary, and the interior minister and secretary cannot perform their duties then they should leave their posts,” he said.

