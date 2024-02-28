Interim PM appears before IHC in missing Baloch students case

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar appeared on Wednesday before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the missing Baloch students case, Aaj News reported.

A single-judge bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani is hearing the case related to the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances and a petition seeking recovery of missing Baloch students.

The commission was established in 2011 to trace missing persons and fix responsibility on the individuals or organisations responsible for it.

In November last year, the IHC had warned that a case could be registered against the interim premier and others if they failed to reunite the missing Baloch students with their families.

However, the caretaker minister did not appear before the two previous hearings and the IHC again summoned him today.

In the hearing on February 19, the IHC judge said that the purpose of summoning the interim prime minister was to inquire why he was failing in his duties.

“We have charges against our institutions regarding enforced disappearances. If the prime minister, defence minister and secretary, and the interior minister and secretary cannot perform their duties then they should leave their posts,” he said.