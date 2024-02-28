AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

In letter to IMF, PTI urges lender to consider Pakistan’s ‘political instability’ in talks: report

  • Pakistan is currently enrolled in a $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement with the IMF with one review pending
BR Web Desk Published February 28, 2024 Updated February 28, 2024 08:15pm

ISLAMABAD: The party of Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister, Imran Khan, has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to factor in the country’s “political instability” in any further bailout talks, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sent the letter to the IMF detailing its position, two senior sources in the party reportedly said, adding more details would be made public in due course.

The IMF didn’t respond to an email for a comment on the letter, but has already addressed the issue during a press briefing by Julie Kozack, the IMF’s Director of Strategic Communications, last week.

During the briefing, the IMF official had stated that the lender looks forward “to working with the new government” of Pakistan, refraining from commenting on former prime minister Imran Khan’s intent to write a letter to the lender over alleged rigging in the elections.

The remarks came after Ali Zafar, Imran Khan’s lawyer, had told reporters last week that the former prime minister will write to the IMF urging it to call for an independent audit of the country’s controversial February 8 national elections before it continues talks with Islamabad.

Later, the party toned down its stance, saying that Pakistan should continue to engage with the IMF in order to ensure financial discipline, good governance and economic stability, which is critical for the prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

Pakistan is currently enrolled in a $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF with one final review pending. The programme is expected to be completed in March.

However, it was also reported that Pakistan plans to seek a new loan of at least $6 billion from the Fund to help the incoming government repay billions in debt due this year.

Pakistan IMF International Monetary fund Imran Khan IMF and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

In letter to IMF, PTI urges lender to consider Pakistan’s ‘political instability’ in talks: report

Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 closes nearly 500 points higher

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

ECP reserves verdict on allocation of reserved seats

Nawaz says Shehbaz 'best choice' for premiership in current circumstances

BankIslami records 137% jump in profit during 2023

Oil falls 1% on Fed rate cut caution and stocks build

Reliance, Disney to merge India media assets to create $8.5bn powerhouse

Speaker summons NA session at 10am on Thursday

Army chief Gen Asim Munir meets ASP Shehrbano Naqvi

Read more stories