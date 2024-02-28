AIRLINK 59.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.75%)
KPK assembly members take oath amid ruckus

  • Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani administers oath to the newly elected members
BR Web Desk Published February 28, 2024 Updated February 28, 2024 01:37pm

The newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly took oath on Wednesday after Governor Haji Ghulam Ali summoned the session.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani administered oath to the newly elected members of the provincial assembly amid chanting by the people gathered in the gallery.

He announced that the election for the speaker and deputy speaker would take place on Thursday.

Nomination papers can be filed before 5pm to the assembly secretariat, the speaker added.

In a post on X, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub said that the party has nominated Babar Salim Swati as its candidate for the role of KPK assembly speaker.

The provincial assembly has a total of 145 seats consisting 115 general, 26 women reserved seats and four seats reserved for non-Muslims.

KP Assembly: Shoes thrown at PML-N’s Sobia Shahid after she holds up watch

Out of the total 115 seats, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified returned candidates from 113 seats and names of the five returned women candidates on women reserved seats with two each for JUI-F, PML-N and one for PPP respectively.

86 PTI-backed independent candidates took oath as members of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) while Ali Amin Gandapur did so as independent member of the house.

Moreover, Gandapur is also PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan’s nominee for KPK CM.

