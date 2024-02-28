AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
Pakistan

Balochistan MPAs take oath

  • Zamrak Khan Piralizai administers oath to the lawmakers
BR Web Desk Published February 28, 2024 Updated February 28, 2024 04:23pm
Balochistan assembly members take oath

The newly elected members of the Balochistan Assembly took oath on Wednesday, the last provincial assembly to do so.

Senior member of the assembly, Zamrak Khan Piralizai administered oath to the lawmakers in the absence of outgoing speaker Mir Muhammad Khan Jamali.

The candidates for speaker and deputy speaker will submit their nomination papers with the secretary provincial assembly by five this evening.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) has emerged as the joint single-largest party with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Balochistan after the elections.

Out of 51 general seats of the Balochistan Assembly, the JUI-F and the PPP secured 11 seats each in the General Elections.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also bagged 10 seats. After the joining of some independent candidates, the PPP and the PML-N managed to surpass the JUI-F in the Balochistan Assembly.

However, the PML-N refused to form a coalition government with JUI-F in Balochistan, with the former ready to share power with PPP in the province.

Balochistan Assembly Oath taking General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

