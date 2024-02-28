AIRLINK 59.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.75%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.87%)
DFML 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
DGKC 69.85 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.34%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.63%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.77%)
HBL 114.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.64%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.85%)
OGDC 123.09 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.11%)
PAEL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.15%)
PIAA 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.3%)
PRL 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.16%)
PTC 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.58%)
SNGP 67.42 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
SSGC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,534 Increased By 49.5 (0.76%)
BR30 22,241 Increased By 142.5 (0.64%)
KSE100 63,605 Increased By 386.1 (0.61%)
KSE30 21,461 Increased By 155.2 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets NML (Nishat Mills Limited) 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.07%

Nishat Mills’ profit falls 30% in 1HFY24 as rising costs bite

BR Web Desk Published 28 Feb, 2024 01:43pm

Nishat Mills Limited (NML), the flagship company of Nishat Group, saw its profit-after-tax plunge by 30%, clocking in at Rs5.96 billion for the half-year ended December 31, 2023.

The company registered a profit of Rs8.5 billion in the same period last year (SPLY), according to the notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

The drop in profit is attributed to rising cost of sales and finance during the period under review.

NML’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs13.72 compared to Rs21.33 in SPLY.

The textile giant’s net sales increased by over 9% to Rs102.8 billion during 1HFY24, compared to Rs94 billion recorded in the prior year.

However, the company’s cost of sales stood at Rs86.2 billion in 1HFY24, an increase of 11%, as compared to Rs77.6 billion in SPLY.

As a result, NML’s gross profit stood at Rs16.69 billion in 1HFY24, showing a marginal increase of only 2%.

The textile firm’s gross margin declined to 16.2% in 1HFY24, as compared to 17.4% in 1HFY23.

Nishat Mills Limited

During the period, the company operating expenses clocked in at Rs7.8 billion in 1HFY24, an increase of 8% on a yearly basis.

On the other hand, Nishat’s cost of finance rose to Rs5.3 billion in 1HFY24, as compared to Rs2.6 billion in SPLY, registering an increase of over 103%. The rise in cost of finance is attributed to an increase in the interest rate during the period.

The company’s profit after tax stood at Rs8.15 billion in 1HFY24, lower than Rs10.03 billion registered in SPLY.

Nishat Mills Limited was established in 1951. Being one of the largest vertically integrated companies in Pakistan, the company is engaged in spinning, weaving, printing, dyeing, bleaching, and stitching and apparel business.

NML deals in yarn, linen, and other products made from raw cotton and synthetic fiber. The company is also in the business of generating and supplying electricity.

PSX textile sector EPS profit after tax Nishat Group Nishat Mills Limited financial statements PSX notice

Comments

200 characters

Nishat Mills’ profit falls 30% in 1HFY24 as rising costs bite

Intra-day update: rupee marginally improves against US dollar

KPK assembly members take oath amid ruckus

Interim PM appears before IHC in missing Baloch students case

Oil falls 1% as Fed caution and stocks build offset OPEC+ expectations

New sanctions threaten Russian oil sales to India

US aircraft, coalition ship shoot down five Houthi attack drones in Red Sea

Nepra, Ogra laws to be amended: Trying to insulate regulators from govt interference

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Read more stories