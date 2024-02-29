Asim attends France International Agricultural Show

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Ambassador to France, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, graced the 60th edition of the France International Agricultural Show held in Paris. During the event, he engaged in discussions with various agriculture and livestock professionals.

A press release received on Wednesday highlighted that the meetings, organized by the delegation of Pakistan’s Federal Ministry of National Food Security & Research, aimed at fostering diversified linkages to enhance cooperation in the agricultural sector. The discussions encompassed topics ranging from livestock production to research and specialized training programmes.

