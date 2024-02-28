Rain likely on March 01

KARACHI: Met Office forecast rains with a thunderstorm for Friday (March 1). Over the last two days, the strong northeasterly-easterly winds brought back the chilly weather to Karachi, blowing dust all around.

However, the Met predicted a warmer daytime weather from Wednesday onwards, as minimum temperatures are likely to scale up to 18 Celsius from 17 and maximum up to 31 Celsius from 29. Through this weekend, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur and Dadu may see a fresh rainy spell from the eve of February 29 till March 2.

Besides, Karachi Division, rains are also expected in Jamshoro, Thatta, Tharparker, Badin, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, T A Yar, T M Khan, Nosheroferoz, Shaheed Benazirabad Districts on Match 1.

