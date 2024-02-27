What to watch this March: ‘Dune: Part Two’, ‘Spaceman’, ‘Maamla Legal Hai’

As we get ready to welcome Spring and the inevitable rise in temperature, there is a whole slew of offerings ready to take you through the days.

Along with the hotly anticipated ‘Dune: Part Two’, all set to release on the big screen, Netflix will also host a live exhibition match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, along with featuring Adam Sandler as a spaceman.

Here is a selection of a few on our radar:

‘Dune: Part Two’: theatres across Pakistan

The hotly anticipated sequel to the sci-fi thriller ‘Dune’, is finally set to release next month following delays due to the writers’ strike.

Featuring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve takes audiences back to Arrakis with Chalamet’s lead character Paul Atreides joining forces with Zendaya’s Chani and the Arrakis locals, called the Fremen, to seek revenge against those who killed his father.

The franchise is based on US novelist Frank Herbert’s epic 1965 science fiction novel. The film was shot in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Hungary and Italy.

The film is set to hit the big screen on March 1.

‘Spaceman’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Featuring Adam Sandler as an astronaut, this new drama based on a Czechoslovakian novel shows him on a long-distance mission that nobody else would accept.

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, he encounters an intelligent alien creature stowed away in his ship that might be friend or foe.

The film begins streaming on March 1.

The 96th Academy Awards: ABC

The epic finale of ‘Barbenheimer’ is all set for March 10 as we find out who takes home best film.

Historical epic ‘Oppenheimer,’ about the race to build the first atomic bomb, leads the way with 13 Oscar nominations.

The gothic comedy ‘Poor Things’ received 11 nominations for the film industry’s highest honors. Also in the best picture race are feminist doll adventure ‘Barbie,’ Leonard Bernstein biopic ‘Maestro,’ and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ about the murders of members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma in the 1920s.

‘Road House’: Amazon Prime Video

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal as an ex-UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida bar, this is a remake of actor Patrick Swaze’s action classic.

Director Doug Liman’s reimagined iteration will be available to stream on March 21.

The Netflix Slam: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Tennis fans sit up and take note.

A live tennis exhibition match between legendary 22-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal and the prodigy Carlos Alcaraz is set to take place on March 3.

The match will be streaming live from Las Vegas. Game, set and play.

‘The Signal’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

This sci-fi thriller tells the story of a missing astronaut out on a frantic mission to hunt for answers. However, the more they uncover, the greater the threat becomes to them.

The limited series will begin streaming on March 7.

‘Palm Royale’: Apple TV+

Photo: Apple TV+

In 1969, an ambitious young woman aspires to cross the line between the haves and the have-nots, to secure her seat at the absolute epitome of American society.

The race to grab a place at America’s most exclusive, fashionable and treacherous table – Palm Beach high society ensues with many thrills and laughs.

The series begins streaming on March 20.

‘Maamla Legal Hai’: Netflix

The courtroom comedy series debuts on March 1, showcasing employees trying hard to uphold the rule of law at District Court Patparganj, but not without a few mishaps and laughs along the way.