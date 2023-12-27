BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
What to watch this January: ‘Nayab’, ‘Masters Of The Air’, ‘Expats’

BR Life & Style Published 27 Dec, 2023 04:00pm

As we head into the new year, some plan their resolutions, while some may add new adventures to their list of things to do. But there are still some that just try to pack in more critically acclaimed shows and films.

As 2024 kicks off, plenty of new series and movies are also set to make their debut on the big screen and on streaming platforms. Line up a new episode every week or binge-watch a new show in one day.

Here is a selection of some on our radar:

‘Fool me Once’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

‘Fool Me Once’ is an upcoming British crime drama for Netflix adapted from Danny Brocklehust’s 2016 novel of the same name. Starring Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage, the series follows Maya Stern, a woman who is mourning the death of her late husband, Joe, following his brutal murder.

However, when she installs a camera in her house to keep an eye on her younger daughter, she discovers that her husband is still alive. At the same time, Maya’s niece and nephew are looking into the mystery behind their mother’s murder, leaving viewers wondering about a link between the two cases.

The series will begin streaming on January 1.

‘Lift’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

Mixing comedy and action, ‘Lift’ is an over-the-top film about an expert thief named Cyrus– played by comedian Kevin Hart – who is roped into an impossible mission by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI. Unless he does what they ask, he and the rest of his crew will go to prison for their various criminal activities.

The film will stream on January 12.

‘Nayab’: theatres across Pakistan

Photo: Nayab
Photo: Nayab

In the bustling heart of Karachi, a determined girl harbors a dream to shatter stereotypes and play cricket for Pakistan, while her brother, once a rising star himself, grapples with his past.

Starring veteran Pakistani actor Jawed Sheikh along with Fawad Khan and Yumna Zaidi, the film navigates the gritty world of local cricket scene, their unwavering bond and the city’s chaotic past in this deeply Pakistani tale of ambition, resilience, and family.

The film is all set to release on the big screen on January 26.

‘Masters Of The Air’: Apple TV+

Photo: Apple TV+
Photo: Apple TV+

Tom Hanks and Austin Butler reunite after ‘Elvis’ in this big-budget WW2 drama from Steven Spielberg and Hanks.

The film follows the eleven-man crew of a Flying Fortress bomber behind enemy lines, based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller.

This period epic will tell the story of the US Army’s Eighth Air Force who engaged the Luftwaffe and bombed several German cities during the conflict, and will stream on January 26.

‘Griselda’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

Sofia Vergara executive produces and stars as Griselda Blanco in the limited series Griselda. Inspired by true events, it follows the Colombian businesswoman’s rise to become “the Godmother” of a massively profitable drug cartel. Set amidst the vivid backdrop of 1970s-80s Miami underworld, the tale promises high fashion and higher stakes.

The series will stream on January 26.

‘Role Play’: Amazon Prime Video

Photo: Amazon Prime Video
Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Kaley Cuoco (‘The Big Bang Theory’), David Oyelowo, and Bill Nighy star in the upcoming action-comedy. Cuoco stars as Emma, a wife and mother who lives a secret double life as an international assassin. However, chaos ensues when her husband Dave (Oyelowo) discovers her secret.

The film is all set to stream on January 12.

‘Expats’: Amazon Prime Video

Photo: Amazon Prime Video
Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman teams up with filmmaker for this limited new series. Based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel of the same name, the series follows an expatriate community living in the city of Hong Kong.

The series is all set to stream on January 26.

