What to watch this February: ‘Argylle’, ‘Taxali Gate’, ‘Suspicion’

In a prelude to the Academy Awards in March, there is of course, the entire Oscar-worthy list of films to catch up on in case you have not already.

There is also a slew of new movies and films to get to aside from the usual Valentine’s Day offering.

A fresh new crop of Hollywood heavyweights such as Uma Thurman, Henry Cavill and more are headed to streaming platforms in February and on the big screen in Pakistan.

Here is a selection of a few on offer:

‘Argylle’: Apple TV+ and theatres across Pakistan

Photo: Apple TV+

Featuring Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa, this action-packed thriller takes you on a journey with a spy novelist (Bryce Dallas Howard), who seems to be living in one of her very own novels. Plus, a really cute cat also makes an appearance.

Catch it in theaters on February 2.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’: Amazon Prime Video

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

In the 2005 film, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt play a husband and wife who find out their spouse is actually an assassin for a covert agency, and they’re both assigned to kill each other.

In the 2024 TV series ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine play assassins who find out that they’re husband and wife after being assigned to each other by a covert agency, and quickly begin to fall for each other.

The series debuts on February 2.

Donald Glover brings ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ back on the screen

‘The New Look’: Apple TV+

Photo: Apple TV+

This Apple TV+ series chronicles how fashion icon Christian Dior and his contemporaries Coco Chanel, Pierre Balmain and Cristobal Balenciaga navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion.

The series begins streaming on February 14.

‘Taxali Gate’: theatres across Pakistan

Photo: iMDB

Featuring Ayesha Omar, this crime drama revolves around two murders and the mystery that surrounds it.

Written and directed by Abu Aleeha, the film was shot in the historical Walled City of Lahore.

The film is set to release in theatres on February 16.

Lahore, crime and suspense: filming wraps on Ayesha Omar’s ‘Taxali’

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards: Netflix Live Event

Photo: Reuters

Since we are within awards season and anticipating the Oscars, due in March, the SAG Awards will air on February 24, with more award surprises most likely.

Expect more awards for favorites like ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and ‘Barbie’ – hopefully without much controversy.

SAG Awards: ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ lead nominations in prelude to Oscars

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

This beloved animated series is finally now releasing as a live-action adaptation. The show follows Aang, the titular Avatar, as he learns to master all four elements of the world to rescue it from the looming threat of the ominous Fire Nation.

The highly anticipated series premiere airs February 22 on Netflix.

‘Suspicion’: Apple TV+

Photo: Apple TV+

This high-octane drama tells the story of a prominent American businesswoman – played by Uma Thurman, whose son is kidnapped from a New York hotel.

Four British citizens become suspects and strive to prove their innocence as the abduction is investigated.

The film begins streaming on February 4.