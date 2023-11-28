BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
BIPL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (8.13%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.5%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 71.04 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.5%)
FABL 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
FCCL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
FFL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
GGL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (5.25%)
HUBC 120.69 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.94%)
HUMNL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
MLCF 39.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.98 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.77%)
PAEL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
PIOC 109.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.79%)
PPL 93.27 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.93%)
PRL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.88%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
SNGP 63.41 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.77%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
TELE 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.94%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.66%)
TRG 85.81 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.66%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.98%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 6,242 Increased By 133.2 (2.18%)
BR30 21,739 Increased By 476.6 (2.24%)
KSE100 60,730 Increased By 918.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 20,240 Increased By 379.1 (1.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

What to watch this December: ‘The Archies’, ‘Wonka’, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

BR Life & Style Published November 28, 2023 Updated November 28, 2023 06:03pm

With the arrival of frenetic, frenzied and festive December, streaming platforms are hell-bent on vying for viewer’s attention with a spate of new releases.

Expect plenty new and returning holiday rom-coms, along with star-studded releases on big-screen and on streaming platforms.

Here is a selection of a few on our radar.

‘The Archies’: Netflix

Photo: Instagram @ thearchiesonnetflix
Photo: Instagram @ thearchiesonnetflix

The Bollywood musical adaptation of the classic comic book is finally here. The film is also going to be a springboard to launch a fresh new generation of Bollywood actors.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, along with Sri Devi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, as well as Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are all set to make their big screen debuts.

The film is set in India in the 1960s and slated to be a coming-of-age musical drama. It will debut on December 7.

‘Wonka’: theatres across Pakistan

Photo: Warner Bros.
Photo: Warner Bros.

Timothée Chalamet stars in this reimagined classic, retelling the story of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, told by beloved children’s author, Roald Dahl.

The musical is all set to release across Pakistan on December 15.

‘Maestro’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

Bradley Cooper stars and directs in this biopic on the late conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein.

The film also features Matt Bomer, Carey Mulligan and Sarah Silverman and was produced by Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

The film is all set to debut on December 20.

‘Leave The World Behind’: Netflix

Photo:Netflix
Photo:Netflix

This psychological thriller, based on the 2020 novel of the same name also features Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Kevin Bacon and Ethan Hawke.

The story follows two unsuspecting families who cross paths and must work together to survive a series of cyber attacks.

The film is all set to release on December 8.

‘May December’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

The film follows an actress (Natalie Portman) who travels to Georgia to meet and study the life of the controversial woman (Julianne Moore) she is set to play in a film. The woman is infamous for her 20-year-old relationship with her husband (Charles Melton) whom she first met as a minor.

The film will be out on December 1.

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’: theatres across Pakistan

Photo: Warner Bros.
Photo: Warner Bros.

Jason Momoa reprises his role as fiery leader of the underwater world, where he must enlist the help of his half-brother Orm in order to protect Atlantis against Black Manta, who has unleashed a devastating weapon in his obsessive quest to avenge his father’s death.

The film also stars Ben Affleck and Patrick Wilson and is all set to release on December 20.

‘Merry Little Batman’: Amazon Prime Video

Photo: Prime Video
Photo: Prime Video

This Christmas, indulge yourself with a fresh new animated version of the franchise. Damian Wayne wants to be a superhero like his dad — the one and only Batman.

However, when Damian is left home alone while Batman takes on Gotham’s worst supervillains on Christmas Eve, he stumbles upon a villainous plot to steal Christmas and leaps at the chance to save the day.

The film will be out on December 8.

‘The Family Plan’: Apple TV+

Photo: Apple TV+
Photo: Apple TV+

This lighthearted family comedy tells the story of Dan Morgan, played by Mark Wahlberg, who is living a quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman.

But that’s only half the story. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats. When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife – played by Michelle Monaghan – angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas.

The film is set to release on December 15.

Also read:

Netflix Amazon Prime Video What to watch

Comments

1000 characters

What to watch this December: ‘The Archies’, ‘Wonka’, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Inter-bank: rupee sees minor recovery against US dollar

KSE-100 gains another 919 points as index now eyes 61,000 level

Open-market: rupee remains stable against the US dollar

Cipher case: trial to continue in Adiala Jail in open court, rules judge

ADB approves $180mn to improve Punjab’s water supply & waste management

PM Kakar to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait

Hamas and Israel prepare to extend Gaza truce

Israeli, US spy chiefs meet Qatari PM to discuss ‘building on’ Gaza truce

More people at risk of death from disease than bombings in Gaza: WHO

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

Read more stories