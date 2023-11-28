What to watch this December: ‘The Archies’, ‘Wonka’, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

With the arrival of frenetic, frenzied and festive December, streaming platforms are hell-bent on vying for viewer’s attention with a spate of new releases.

Expect plenty new and returning holiday rom-coms, along with star-studded releases on big-screen and on streaming platforms.

Here is a selection of a few on our radar.

‘The Archies’: Netflix

Photo: Instagram @ thearchiesonnetflix

The Bollywood musical adaptation of the classic comic book is finally here. The film is also going to be a springboard to launch a fresh new generation of Bollywood actors.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, along with Sri Devi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, as well as Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are all set to make their big screen debuts.

The film is set in India in the 1960s and slated to be a coming-of-age musical drama. It will debut on December 7.

‘Wonka’: theatres across Pakistan

Photo: Warner Bros.

Timothée Chalamet stars in this reimagined classic, retelling the story of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, told by beloved children’s author, Roald Dahl.

The musical is all set to release across Pakistan on December 15.

‘Maestro’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Bradley Cooper stars and directs in this biopic on the late conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein.

The film also features Matt Bomer, Carey Mulligan and Sarah Silverman and was produced by Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

The film is all set to debut on December 20.

‘Leave The World Behind’: Netflix

Photo:Netflix

This psychological thriller, based on the 2020 novel of the same name also features Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Kevin Bacon and Ethan Hawke.

The story follows two unsuspecting families who cross paths and must work together to survive a series of cyber attacks.

The film is all set to release on December 8.

‘May December’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

The film follows an actress (Natalie Portman) who travels to Georgia to meet and study the life of the controversial woman (Julianne Moore) she is set to play in a film. The woman is infamous for her 20-year-old relationship with her husband (Charles Melton) whom she first met as a minor.

The film will be out on December 1.

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’: theatres across Pakistan

Photo: Warner Bros.

Jason Momoa reprises his role as fiery leader of the underwater world, where he must enlist the help of his half-brother Orm in order to protect Atlantis against Black Manta, who has unleashed a devastating weapon in his obsessive quest to avenge his father’s death.

The film also stars Ben Affleck and Patrick Wilson and is all set to release on December 20.

‘Merry Little Batman’: Amazon Prime Video

Photo: Prime Video

This Christmas, indulge yourself with a fresh new animated version of the franchise. Damian Wayne wants to be a superhero like his dad — the one and only Batman.

However, when Damian is left home alone while Batman takes on Gotham’s worst supervillains on Christmas Eve, he stumbles upon a villainous plot to steal Christmas and leaps at the chance to save the day.

The film will be out on December 8.

‘The Family Plan’: Apple TV+

Photo: Apple TV+

This lighthearted family comedy tells the story of Dan Morgan, played by Mark Wahlberg, who is living a quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman.

But that’s only half the story. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats. When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife – played by Michelle Monaghan – angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas.

The film is set to release on December 15.