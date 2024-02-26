TSX ends higher, wraps up week with gains

TORONTO: Canada’s main stock index gained on Friday, wrapping up the week on a positive note, helped by gains in material and tech stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 95.07 points, or 0.45%, at 21,413.15.

The index hit its highest level since April 2022 and posted a weekly gain after a tech-fuelled rally in the previous session. The materials sector gained 1.3% helped by higher gold and nickel prices.

Heavyweight financials rose 0.6%, boosted by a 4.5% gain in investment manager CI Financial, whose fourth-quarter profit beat estimates.

Technology stocks were 1.3% higher, powered by a 17% surge in Docebo after the software company’s fourth-quarter results beat analysts’ estimates.