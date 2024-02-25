Convenience store stabbing in Japan kills one, injures two, NHK says

TOKYO: One person has died and two more were injured on Sunday morning in a stabbing incident in a convenience store in Sapporo on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, NHK broadcaster reported.

A Seicomart convenience store employee in the regional capital Sapporo told local police a man was behaving aggressively with something looking like a kitchen knife before 0700 local time (2200 GMT), according to NHK.

Three employees in their 40s to 60s were stabbed and injured, with a man in his 40s taken to the hospital where he later died.

Two others, a man and a woman, remained conscious, NHK said, citing police.

An unemployed 43-year-old local was arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK added.

In January, three men were injured in a stabbing incident in Akihabara tourism hotspot in Tokyo but public violence remains low in Japan.