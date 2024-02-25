AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-02-25

Italy and Canada sign security deals with Ukraine

Reuters Published 25 Feb, 2024 04:52am

KYIV: The leaders of Canada and Italy signed security agreements with Ukraine on Saturday after talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Kyiv marked the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Canada and Italy join Britain, Germany, France and Denmark in concluding 10-year security deals with Kyiv that are intended to shore up Ukraine’s security until it can reach its aim of becoming a member of the NATO military alliance.

“We continue to support Ukraine in what I have always believed is its people’s just right to defend themselves,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said at a news conference.

“This also necessarily means military support, because to confuse the much bandied-about word ‘peace’ with ‘surrender’, as some do, is a hypocritical approach that we will never share,” she said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Ottawa’s support for Kyiv remained “unwavering” two years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

“Today, standing shoulder to shoulder with our allies and partners, Canada committed to further assistance, including military and humanitarian support, for Ukraine,” he said.

Zelenskiy told reporters at the news conference that Saturday had been “a unique day for our country”.

The two security agreements were signed at the start of a joint news conference with Zelenskiy, Meloni, Trudeau and the leaders of Belgium and the European Union.

Trudeau’s office said Canada would provide more than 3 billion Canadian dollars ($2.22 billion) in financial and defence aid to Ukraine in 2024. Meloni gave no financial details about the Italian accord.

Italy Canada EU Russia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia-Ukraine war security deals

Comments

200 characters

Italy and Canada sign security deals with Ukraine

Caretakers likely to amend Banking Companies Ordinance

CCP grants approval to three mergers

PML-N’s Malik elected Punjab PA Speaker

Implementation of Ramazan relief package to begin on March 4

Transfer of assets after dissolution: SECP asks NPOs to intimate FBR within 90 days

PTI-backed independents, JI & GDA MPAs-elect boycott Sindh PA proceedings: MQM-P, PPP MPAs-elect take oath

‘No mention of certain words of Article 20’: SC to hear Punjab govt’s plea seeking review of order tomorrow

2.27m cellphones made/assembled locally in Jan

NA: ECP assigns non-Muslim seats

Balochistan Assembly: oath-taking session on 28th

Read more stories