Business & Finance Print 2024-02-25

SIFC has transformed investment landscape, says envoy to US

INP Published 25 Feb, 2024 04:51am

WASHINGTON: Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, Masood Ahmed Khan has said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has transformed investment landscape of Pakistan with speedy approvals, smooth execution of projects and guaranteed returns.

He said, “We have chosen IT, agriculture, alternate energy and extractive industries as the priority areas for investment.”

“We encourage Pak-US nationals to take advantage of this bonanza and scale up their investments in these sectors,” he added.

Ambassador Masood Khan made these remarks during a virtual meeting with the business leaders heading various chambers and business entities in Houston, California, and other parts of the United States. The meeting was part of Embassy’s initiative of connecting business organizations and trade bodies and to create the required synergy for promoting business activities between Pakistan and the United States.

The meeting was attended by President Pakistan Chamber of Commerce-USA (Houston) Amir Piprani, Chairman PACC (Los Angeles California) Waqar Ali Khan, President Houston-Karachi Sister City Association Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, President Georgia Pakistan Business Council Imran Niazi, Renowned entrepreneur and CEO of Ka’aba Fusion Dr Sohail Masood, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) Ahmed Chinoy, and other leading businessmen including Usman Arshad, Syed F Ismail, Maqsood, Afsah Khan and Maqsood Ali from Sacramento. Pakistan’s Counsel Generals in Los Angeles and Houston along with trade and commerce officers were also present during the meeting. Addressing the participants, the Ambassador paid tribute to Pak business community in the United States which was playing a critical role in cementing trade relations between Pakistan and the United States and investing their resources in the motherland. He said that the Embassy’s initiative to connect trade bodies was meant to create a strong network for greater economic impact.

Chairman Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Amir Piprani told the participants that PACC was playing its role since past 27 years and was regularly holding trade shows, exhibitions and seminars to promote bilateral trade.

