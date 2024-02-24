Women engineers: USAID celebrates successful completion of training programme

ISLAMABAD: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) celebrated the successful completion of the Power System and Distribution Network Planning (PSDNP) training programme for women engineers, here on Friday.

The programme, designed for engineers from Pakistan’s power distribution and transmission companies, is a collaborative effort between USAID and the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

Speaking at the occasion, USAID Mission Director Kate Somvongsiri said that by equipping women engineers with specialized training, it not only opened new career avenues for talented individuals but also enhance team engagement, motivation, and decision-making within companies.

Expressing satisfaction with the programme’s outcomes, Chairman BOD IESCO/Chairman BOD MEPCO Qamarul Islam Raja stated that through the PSDNP training programme, Pakistani female engineers have gained practical expertise in utilizing two power system planning software applications, ArcGIS and Synergi, provided by USAID.

He said the impact of this initiative extends beyond individual empowerment, as the trained cohort is now equipped to effectively address Pakistan's future demands in power distribution networks, thereby, benefiting the entire energy sector.

“USAID is dedicated to promoting gender inclusivity within the energy industry, addressing the under representation of women in various roles, including power distribution planning, engineering, management, and leadership. The training of 31 female engineers aims at breaking gender barriers in the engineering sector, fostering a more diverse and talented workforce that positively impacts company innovation and performance,” said a statement of the USAID.

