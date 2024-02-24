Sindh governor meets CM Naqvi

LAHORE: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori met with Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Kamran Tessori congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on his election as Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and expressed good wishes for his new assignment

The Sindh governor appreciated the performance of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for completing the projects aimed at welfare of the people of Punjab in a record time.

Talking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that the whole team worked day and night in Punjab and they tried their best to serve the public in 13 months. “Insha Allah, Pakistan will progress and the future of the country is bright,” Moshin Naqvi said.

Mohsin Naqvi invited the governor Sindh to watch the match of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Muttehida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal were also present on this occasion.

