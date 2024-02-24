AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
JI holds Palestine solidarity demos

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

KARACHI: Thousands on Friday participated in over 100 demonstrations to show solidarity with Palestine across the megacity, resenting the Israeli atrocities against the occupied people of Gaza.

On the call of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), people thronged to the Palestine solidarity demonstrations taking place in several parts of the metropolis after the Friday's prayers.

They were carrying placards and banners to condemn the Jewish state's brutal bombing over Gaza, pounding schools, hospitals, worship places and residents intentionally since last October, killing thousands largely women and children.

The angry participants also chanted slogans for the Palestine freedom and slammed the Muslim leaders for their "silence", which they reckoned, as a support to the Zionist atrocities in troubled Gaza.

Addressing these demonstrations, the JI local leaders asked the western nations to force Israel out of Gaza. They demanded that the UN should hold the Jewish state accountable for war crimes and Palestinians genocide.

Despite a majority of the Muslims across the world continues supporting the Palestinians in their troubled period, their governments have widely remained silent to the conflict, they said.

