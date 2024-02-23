AIRLINK 57.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.28%)
Elton John items fetch $8mn at New York auction

AFP Published February 23, 2024 Updated February 23, 2024 02:18pm
A narrative video of Elton John greeting guests alongside his belongings for sale. Photograph: Photo: Reuters
A narrative video of Elton John greeting guests alongside his belongings for sale. Photograph: Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Nearly $100,000 for Elton John’s monogrammed silver boots and around $2 million for a triptych by street artist Banksy from his collection: the music icon’s personal items brought in almost $8 million at auction Wednesday in New York.

Christie’s auction house is running a series of eight sales, both in person and online, through February 28 for the collection of the 76-year-old’s belongings, including an ivory and gold glam rock jumpsuit from the early 1970s designed by Annie Reavey, which sold for $12,600.

The singer’s Yamaha grand piano and a costume. Photo: Reuters
The singer’s Yamaha grand piano and a costume. Photo: Reuters

As enthusiastic collectors made bids, John’s grand piano fetched over $200,000, while a pair of sunglasses, a key element of the singer’s signature look, found a buyer for $22,680, ten times more than the initial estimate.

1962 Ferrari auctioned for $51.7mn in New York: Sotheby’s

Most of the items come from the artist’s luxury home in Atlanta, Georgia, which had served as a base for his American tours, and which he recently sold.

The legendary musician, known for hits like “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” and “Sacrifice,” for flamboyant costumes and a commitment to the fight against HIV/AIDS, wrapped up his farewell tour last year.

John bought the Atlanta home shortly after getting sober in 1990, Christie’s said, as the singer found “solace and support in the warm community and recovery facilities” there.

With works by artists Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, Robert Mapplethorpe and Richard Avedon, the collection, which he built together with his husband David Furnish, shows the couple’s taste in contemporary art.

The personal collections of pop culture icons have become a regular feature at the world’s top auction houses.

Last September, thousands of items that belonged to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury sold for 40 million pounds ($50.4 million), Sotheby’s said.

