AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
DFML 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.42%)
DGKC 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.56%)
FCCL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.9%)
FFBL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HBL 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.03%)
HUBC 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.17%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.33%)
KOSM 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 116.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
PAEL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
PIAA 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.2%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (9.7%)
PPL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PTC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.51%)
SNGP 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
SSGC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TRG 77.22 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (6.2%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,332 Increased By 45.7 (0.73%)
BR30 21,614 Increased By 27.8 (0.13%)
KSE100 61,914 Increased By 355.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 20,851 Increased By 132.3 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan to write letter to IMF about ‘election rigging’, says Barrister Ali Zafar

  • Such organisations work in countries where there is good governance and democracy and for that free and fair polls are must, says PTI leader
BR Web Desk Published February 22, 2024 Updated February 22, 2024 06:20pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Ali Zafar on Thursday said the party founder Imran Khan would write a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to highlight alleged rigging in the general elections held on February 8.

“IMF, European Union, and other organisations have their charter that says these organisations will work in a country where there is good governance. For good governance, a country needs to have democracy that requires free and fair elections,” Ali Zafar said while speaking to media outside Adiala Jail.

PTI calls for countrywide protests on Saturday against ‘poll rigging’

He alleged that “people’s mandate” was robbed and those who were losing by the night of February 8 were declared winners the next day. “Democracy cannot run with this fake mandate.”

“No organisation can give loan to a country where there is rigging in elections,” Ali Zafar added.

Through the letter, Zafar said PTI would demand an independent audit team to investigate the matter of alleged poll rigging first and then give loan to the country. “Otherwise, any loan to the government that doesn’t have people’s mandate will not be in favour of Pakistan.”

Election day: internet shutdown ‘reckless attack’ on people’s rights, says Amnesty International

It may be noted that along with PTI other political parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) have also declared the recent elections rigged, demanding resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

Meanwhile, following several rounds of consultations, two major political parties – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) – on Tuesday reached an agreement to form a coalition government in the Centre.

As per the understanding, Shehbaz Sharif will be the joint candidate for the prime minister and Asif Ali Zardari for the office of the president of Pakistan while the cabinet members will be finalised through consultations.

IMF PTI Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Ali Zafar IMF and Pakistan Pakistan and IMF

Comments

200 characters

Imran Khan to write letter to IMF about ‘election rigging’, says Barrister Ali Zafar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $44mn, now stand at $8.01bn

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza’s Rafah as truce talks under way

Indus Motor Company to invest Rs3bn ‘for additional localization’ of parts, components

Barrister Ali Zafar to run for PTI chairman in intra-party polls, says Gohar

Punjab Assembly session to be held on Friday to swear-in newly elected members

NBP’s profit surges by 72%, clocks in at Rs53.3bn in 2023

Indus Motor posts 89% higher profit of Rs4.96bn in 1HFY24

Oil rises on softer dollar, shipping attack

Kremlin says Biden calling Putin a ‘crazy SOB’ debases the US

Read more stories