Feb 18, 2024
Print Print 2024-02-18

PTI demands removal of CEC, CJP

Recorder Report Published 18 Feb, 2024 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday demanded that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa should tender their resignations in wake of allegations of Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha regarding massive polls rigging.

In a statement issued here, PTI central information secretary Raoof Hasan said that the CEC and CJP had no legal and moral justification to remain in office anymore. He stated that Chatha’s admission of massive rigging was endorsement of PTI’s stance as to how the public mandate was stolen in the dark of the night, besides exposing the real characters involved in the rigging.

CEC’s resignation demanded: ECP busy de-seating our candidates on flimsy grounds: PTI

He said Commissioner Rawalpindi’s confession is the victory of independent candidates leading with over 70,000 votes whose victory was converted into a defeat by putting fake stamps.

He demanded that the ECP should instantly return 86 ‘stolen’ seats won by party’s backed independent candidates with clear margin as per forum 45.

He stressed the need that all the officers involved the rigging should immediately resign and they should be punished as per constitution and the law.

