Balochistan CM slot: PPP completes consultations

Naveed Butt Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) completed consultation for government formation in Balochistan and it considered three names for the slot of chief minister Balochistan: Sadiq Imrani, Sanaullah Zehri and Sarfraz Bugti.

According to the sources, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari in which consultations were held for government formation in Balochistan.

Sources said that the PPP considered the above-mentioned three names for the chief minister Balochistan slot.

The sources said that the party leaders also met the members of the parliamentary party separately.

According to the sources, the PML-N will be given the position of speaker of Balochistan Assembly and the post of senior minister in power sharing and both parties will be given an equal number of provincial ministries.

